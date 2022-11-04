ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Early voting continues through Monday in Sandusky County

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIerf_0iz0RacM00

FREMONT — The Sandusky County Board of Elections has seen a steady pace of early voters come into the board's Countryside Drive office this week, as residents cast their votes ahead of Election Day Tuesday.

Sharie Chagnon, Sandusky County's deputy director at the board of elections, said the board is seeing an average of about 100 voters a day come into the board office to cast early votes.

"It's been picking up a little bit this week," Chagnon said Thursday.

Chagnon said 1,492 Sandusky County voters had voted in-person during early voting so far.

She said her office had mailed out 3,415 absentee ballots, with voters returning 2,641 completed ballots to the board office.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday that requests for early in-person and absentee ballots totaled 1,243,505, a 2.6% increase over the same point in the 2018 gubernatorial statewide election.

As a part of that total, 265,062 Ohioans have now voted early in-person and 978,443 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.

Among Ohioans who requested to vote absentee, 56.5% had already returned their ballot, an increase from 53.9% at the same point in the last gubernatorial election. Overall, 817,644 Ohioans had already cast their ballot as of Tuesday, up from 736,464 in 2018.

LaRose said voters who choose to vote by mail must have it postmarked by no later than Monday. If a voter chooses to return their absentee ballot in person, they must do so to their county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Ohio law does not allow absentee ballots to be returned to a polling location on Election Day.

For early voters in Sandusky County, the board of elections office will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

Comments / 0

Related
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 7

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Fremont man indicted for escape

A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments

LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Saturday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway. Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp. Each car had one occupant but...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man arrested after allegedly causing harm to stepson with knife

Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of Hull Avenue. It was determined that an argument between stepfather and adult stepson had turned physical. 74-year-old Raul Ochoa had used a knife to cause serious physical harm cuts to the face and arm of his stepson. The stepson was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The stepfather was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault ORC 2903.11(a)(1), a Felony of the 2nd degree.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy