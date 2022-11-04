Read full article on original website
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Officer shot, suspect killed at Lafayette Circle K gas station
The Lafayette Police Department says an officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
Murder suspects in apartment arson just 12 and 14 years old
Two boys not old enough to get a driver's permit now face two charges of first-degree murder and arson in a fire that killed a mother and her young daughter on Oct. 31.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
73-year-old man missing from Frederick
Frederick Police are asking for the public's help in searching for an at-risk man.
Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
Man sentenced after riot at Golden youth center
GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was charged following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one count of second-degree assault.
Family of teen who died by suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes...
Deceased inmate identified, investigation ongoing
The Boulder County Coroner today identified the 22-year-old Caucasian male who died Nov. 3 at the Boulder County Jail as Avery Borkovec. An examination has been completed and the cause and manner of Borkovec’s death is still being investigated, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.
Teenage carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a car at gunpoint Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a call from a woman who said someone held her at gunpoint and stole her car from her garage in the 9400 block of East Iliff Avenue just before 6:45 p.m.
Apple Eating Runaway Pig Was Rescued by Aurora Police Department
Imagine driving through your suburban neighborhood and coming across a big ole pig meandering down the road. This happened last night in the city of Aurora, Colorado. The pig appears to have wandered away from home searching for some snacks. When officers from the Aurora Police Department found the pig in the 2000 block of South Eagle Court, they came across this pig munching on apples.
Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins
The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
New details in suspected serial rideshare rapist case emerge in search warrant
New details were revealed in a search warrant in connection with the investigation of a suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist.
Caught on video: $30,000 machine stolen from driveway
A family-owned landscaping business in Aurora had a machine worth more than $30,000 stolen from their driveway.
