The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO