WYFF4.com
Clemson keeps The Citadel at arm's length in season opening 80-69 win
(Clemson Athletics) Clemson University men’s basketball survived a second-half charge from The Citadel 80-69 on Monday night as four Tigers scored in double figures in the season opener. The Tigers’ (1-0) offensive explosion was spearheaded by redshirt junior Chase Hunter and sophomore Ian Schieffelin. Hunter tied his career high...
wspa.com
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
WYFF4.com
Clemson women down Gardner-Webb in season opener
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (1-0) opened the season at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday morning, downing the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1), 81-54. Thirteen different Tigers met the court, with ten putting up points. Freshman Ruby Whitehorn led Clemson in points and rebounds...
Alabama, Clemson upsets will make history for College Football Playoff rankings
It has been a while since Alabama and Clemson were not top-four teams in a College Football Playoff rankings. We need to prepare ourselves to live in a world where Alabama and Clemson are probably not going to make the College Football Playoff. Since the postseason format’s inception during the...
WYFF4.com
Notre Dame knocks off No. 4 Clemson in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. With the loss, Clemson is now 8-1 on the season while Notre Dame improves to 6-3. Two years ago, only 11,071 fans, mostly students and university employees, were on hand when Notre Dame upset top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday night, 77,622 people were on hand to witness the Irish beat the Tigers and a lot rushed the field and danced in celebration.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Everything Clemson Tigers' OC Brandon Streeter Said After Loss to Notre Dame
A complete transcript of everything that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said following the Tigers ' blowout loss.
Swinney: 'This was an ass kicking, period'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn't mince words following the fourth-ranked Tigers' 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. "This was an ass kicking, period," he said. (...)
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Clemson Falls Out of Top 10 in AP Poll
Clemson dropped seven spots in the AP Top 25 after the first defeat of the season to Notre Dame.
Tigers tumble in coaches poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll. The Tigers were previously (...)
WYFF4.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
iheart.com
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Chesnee
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
FOX Carolina
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
WYFF4.com
Driver of truck hauling boat killed in South Carolina crash, troopers say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a truck that was hauling a boat was killed in a crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28 near Rock Hill Road. Troopers said one...
