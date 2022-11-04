ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Clemson keeps The Citadel at arm's length in season opening 80-69 win

(Clemson Athletics) Clemson University men’s basketball survived a second-half charge from The Citadel 80-69 on Monday night as four Tigers scored in double figures in the season opener. The Tigers’ (1-0) offensive explosion was spearheaded by redshirt junior Chase Hunter and sophomore Ian Schieffelin. Hunter tied his career high...
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson women down Gardner-Webb in season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (1-0) opened the season at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday morning, downing the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1), 81-54. Thirteen different Tigers met the court, with ten putting up points. Freshman Ruby Whitehorn led Clemson in points and rebounds...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Notre Dame knocks off No. 4 Clemson in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. With the loss, Clemson is now 8-1 on the season while Notre Dame improves to 6-3. Two years ago, only 11,071 fans, mostly students and university employees, were on hand when Notre Dame upset top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday night, 77,622 people were on hand to witness the Irish beat the Tigers and a lot rushed the field and danced in celebration.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Clemson Insider

Tigers tumble in coaches poll

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll. The Tigers were previously (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina

SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
iheart.com

$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County

(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County mourns passing of fire chief

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

