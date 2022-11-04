SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. With the loss, Clemson is now 8-1 on the season while Notre Dame improves to 6-3. Two years ago, only 11,071 fans, mostly students and university employees, were on hand when Notre Dame upset top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday night, 77,622 people were on hand to witness the Irish beat the Tigers and a lot rushed the field and danced in celebration.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO