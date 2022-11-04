Nothing for the American people, just a revengeful mess of cases they will never win, great waste of taxpayers money.
More Bullxxxx Investigations into Democrats, which never resulted in any indictments or convictions. Followed by a Republican President who committed multiple crimes while in Office, which House Republicans ignored to keep their "Chosen One's" voters and money in the GOP. Hypocrisy thy name is Republican.
All I know is I'm not voting on any election denying CPAC MAGA Trump Republican who wants to take away my recent retirement checks which would hurt me more than anything they have to offer 😉 🤔
Related
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand on the Eve of Midterm Elections
Chuck Norris Makes Endorsement in Key Senate Race
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Democrats' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1885