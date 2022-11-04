ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz defence lawyer investigated after being filmed ‘flipping the bird’ in Parkland hearing

By Gustaf Kilander and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWONC_0iz0RKgq00

A member of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defence team is being investigated by the Florida bar association after being accused of flashing her middle finger at cameras in court before his sentencing.

The inquiry into Tamara Curtis’s behaviour in court was confirmed to The Independent by Florida bar spokesperson Jennifer Krell Davis on Friday.

It follows a jarring scene at a pre-sentencing hearing weeks ago that was decried by parents of the 17 victims killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

In a 39-second clip making the rounds on Twitter this week, Ms Curtis points out at the camera set up in the courtroom, bringing it to the attention of Cruz and another member of the defence team. Ms Curtis’ colleague then appears to share a laugh with her before flashing her middle finger, in what many viewers took as a suggestion for Ms Curtis to do the same.

The trio takes turns looking at the camera before Ms Curtis gives a dismissive wave, appearing to suggest for the person controlling it to stop zooming in on the defence table. She then appeared to raise her middle finger and rub it against her cheek before bursting out a laugh that was echoed by the convicted Parkland shooter.

Ms Davis said she could not confirm nor deny whether the exchange seen in the video had anything to do with the bar association investigation.

The exchange was condemned by loved ones of the Parkland victims when they were allowed to address the defence during the two-day sentencing. Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the attack, said the defence was “despicable” and “had lost their humanity” after Ms Curtis laughed with the killer like “an immature punk child.”

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son in the massacre, also hit out at the defence, flipping his own middle finger and saying “you need to learn how to flip a middle finger.” Michael Schulman, the father of slain teacher Scott Beigel, also told the defence that they had a right to defend Cruz, but had “no right to demean [the victims.]”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMWsC_0iz0RKgq00

At one point during the sentencing, the defence asked Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer to interfere with the victim impact testimonies heard in court, arguing that the rhetoric could initiate violence. Ms Scherer, who sentenced Cruz to 34 consecutive life terms, dismissed the complaints.

“When these people are upset about specific things that have gone on from that table, like shooting the middle finger up at this court, and laughing and joking,” she said. “When these people have sat in this courtroom and watched this behaviour from that table and they want to say that they’re not happy about it, what is the problem?”

Florida Bar spokesperson Jessica Krell Davis told The Independent that the complaint against Ms Curtis and other documents in the investigation have not been made public yet. Ms Davis said she could not speculate when asked whether there are plans to investigate any other members of Cruz’s defence team.

On Wednesday, Mr Schulman spoke of the moment captured on video weeks before.

“Zealous representation of a confessed murderer does not mean flipping the bird when you think the cameras aren’t on you,” Mr Schulman said. “You should be embarrassed.”

The mother of Nicholas Dworet, 17, Annika Dworet, said that “one of the most disgusting and unprofessional actions that occurred in this courtroom was the defence team holding, touching, and giggling with this cold-blooded murderer”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkFzy_0iz0RKgq00

The defence team attempted to argue that they were being “personally attacked” by the families during the first day of sentencing on Tuesday.

Public defender Gordon Weekes asked the judge to intervene in the impact statements in light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. Mr Weekes claimed the children of the defence team had been referenced and that “nobody had gone through what [the defence] had to go through.”

Judge Scherer shut down Mr Weeke’s remarks, saying that the victims’ families had maintained composure and made acceptable comments for the most part.

Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler later seconded those claims, saying family members of the victims had brought up the defence’s children, while Judge Scherer said she had not registered those remarks and that she did not know what he was talking about.

“Judge, I can assure you that if they were talking about your children, you would definitely notice it,” Mr Wheeler pushed.

Judge Scherer then excused Mr Wheeler from the defence table, saying that he had been out of line and the defence’s behaviour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“To try to threaten my children and bring up my children is inappropriate, go to the back of the room now. That just violated about every rule of professional responsibility,” Scherer also told Mr Weekes. “Go sit down. We are moving on with the sentencing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9tsP_0iz0RKgq00

The following day, Mr Guttenberg and his wife called for Mr Weekes’ resignation.

“Yesterday, the elected public defender said that nobody had to endure what this defence has endured,” Jennifer Guttenberg, the mother of Jaime Guttenberg, said on Wednesday. “And as a reminder, Mr Weekes, and the rest of the defence attorneys, your client murdered our loved ones in cold blood. Hunted them down, shot them over and over until he knew he accomplished his goal.”

“To suggest for one second that we would be the kind of people or anyone back there would be the kinds of people who would incite violence, you all should be ashamed of yourselves,” Mr Guttenberg continued.

Victim Joaquin Oliver’s sister, Andrea Ghersi, refused to address Cruz during his victim impact statement, but lashed out at the defence after the events on Tuesday.

“I will not allow any of you to make us out to be the kind of people that resort to any kind of threats, especially threats toward children,” Ms Ghersi said.

She continued: “‘No one in this courtroom has had to go through what we have had to go through,’ a statement by Gordon Weekes. What exactly have you had to go through? Did you have to sit here for the past few months and listen from medical experts how many shots your loved one received?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6vwU_0iz0RKgq00

“How much they suffered while being hunted down by their murderer. Are you that out of touch?”

Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison for the mass murder of 17 students and staff members at the end of two days of heartbreaking impact statements from victims and their families outraged that their loved ones’ killer has avoided the death penalty for his crimes.

The judge praised the loved ones of victims and survivors for supporting each other throughout their unimaginable loss, and thanked them for their composure during the emotional four months of trial.

“I know that doesn’t help at all and If I could take your pain or carry your pain for you, just for five minutes, so you could breathe, I would,” Ms Scherer said. “Because I can’t even imagine what you’re going through today.”

Cruz was sentenced to 17 life sentences without the possibility of parole, and 17 other life sentences with the possibility of parole after 20 years served.

Comments / 173

Concerned American
4d ago

17 life sentences for this, 17 life sentences for that l, I guess that sounds like justice to all the parents whose kids are rotting in their graves!!! When the only true justice is execution and with the heinous acts of murders he committed, the only decision should be by the loved ones agreeing on how this monster is put down whither it be by hanging or burned at the stake!!!!!

Reply(11)
60
S683
4d ago

Very Professional at being a disgusting human being. Her client murders teachers and children and she flips off the prosecutor? I hope she looses her law license or refused to practice law for a Lot of years.

Reply
34
littlebit
4d ago

These are supposed to be professional adults. We're probably paying her student loan on that exemplary education and phony degree.

Reply
65
Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Emotionless Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison without parole as disgusted parents weep and beg that he's murdered behind bars

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being spared the death penalty by three merciful jurors last month. Cruz, 24, was emotionless in court on Wednesday as the parents and siblings of his victims wept all around him. Many of those parents spoke...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
RadarOnline

RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder

Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

911K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy