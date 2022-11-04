In this dvm360® interview, Ann Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology), CVJ, explains the significance of this awareness month. During a recent Blue Buffalo event at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York, New York, Ann Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology), CVJ, senior veterinarian at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, shared how National Pet Cancer Awareness Month helps inform the public of the prevalence of dog and cat cancer, plus available treatment options.

