DVM 360
The importance of National Pet Cancer Awareness Month
In this dvm360® interview, Ann Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology), CVJ, explains the significance of this awareness month. During a recent Blue Buffalo event at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York, New York, Ann Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology), CVJ, senior veterinarian at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, shared how National Pet Cancer Awareness Month helps inform the public of the prevalence of dog and cat cancer, plus available treatment options.
DVM 360
AAHA announces inaugural Veterinary Technician of the Year Award
The award celebrates the hardworking technicians in the industry. The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) announced Nicole Jameson-Fritz, RVT, VTS (ECC), from Canada West Veterinary Specialists, as its first Veterinary Technician of the Year award winner. According to an organizational release,1 Jameson-Fritz was nominated for her “overriding concern and responsibility for her patients” and problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
DVM 360
The love hormone and the human-animal bond
During a dvm360® interview, Carolyn Shadle, PhD, MS, shares an interesting finding surrounding the impact pets can have on their owner's oxytocin levels. In a dvm360® interview, Fetch San Diego faculty member Carolyn Shadle, PhD, MS, international veterinary and pet care community consultant for Interpersonal Communication Services, Inc, reviews the history of discovering oxytocin and its role in mother-baby bonds, plus how it was later found to enhance the human-animal bond.
