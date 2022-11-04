ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
Pick 4 Day
4-0-8-7
(four, zero, eight, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
