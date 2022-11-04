ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-8-7

(four, zero, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

