Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
HAMPTON, VA
2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr in VB; 5-year-old witnessed shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Norfolk resident Richard Cantey, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday. According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m. While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties. Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Norfolk local news

