nkccnews.com
Yorktown teenager sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter that occurred in New Kent
A Yorktown teenager will spend the next five years in prison for leading a high-speed pursuit that killed his passenger in New Kent County. Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, learned of his imprisonment during Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During an Aug....
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
Suspect returns and robs VB gas station after being denied service
The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
WAVY News 10
Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
WRIC TV
2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr in VB; 5-year-old witnessed shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Norfolk resident Richard Cantey, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man dies after shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to the department, police officers went to the 3500 block of North Military Highway, around 2 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara...
Newport News mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter
A mother in Newport News has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.
WAVY News 10
NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
Man dead after weekend shooting on N. Military Hwy in Norfolk
A man is dead following a weekend shooting in Norfolk.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
Virginia Beach police locate woman reported missing safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Police announced on Monday morning that Smith had been located safely. Police were seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning. According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, had not been spotted since 10 a.m....
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Nonprofit brings in more than $1,500 at "Strike Out Domestic Violence" event
On Sunday, the nonprofit known as Help and Emergency Response, or HER, organized a bowling fundraiser at Pinboys in Virginia Beach to "Strike Out Domestic Violence."
WITN
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday. According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m. While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block...
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties. Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.
