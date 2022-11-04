ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI Lottery

 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000

Numbers Evening

1-0-7-4

(one, zero, seven, four)

Numbers Midday

0-9-2-5

(zero, nine, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

Wild Money

17-22-28-33-37, Extra: 9

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Extra: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

