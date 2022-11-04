IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
05-09-25-28-41
(five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Cash4Life
09-17-19-34-37, Cash Ball: 3
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
Quick Draw Midday
08-09-11-16-22-26-27-35-38-41-42-43-48-58-60-64-70-71-72-73, BE: 9
(eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three; BE: nine)
Daily Three-Midday
2-3-2, SB: 1
(two, three, two; SB: one)
Daily Three-Evening
4-5-9, SB: 5
(four, five, nine; SB: five)
Daily Four-Midday
8-8-0-9, SB: 1
(eight, eight, zero, nine; SB: one)
Daily Four-Evening
0-5-4-8, SB: 5
(zero, five, four, eight; SB: five)
Quick Draw Evening
01-04-05-17-18-19-20-21-23-25-31-34-46-47-52-63-70-75-77-80, BE: 77
(one, four, five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Comments / 0