ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ Season 3 celebrates pro wrestling world of 1980s

By Stephanie Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzUJ8_0iz0QRW400

(NBC) — NBC launches a new Friday comedy block with George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan, starring in the premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” followed by the return of “Young Rock.”

Season 3 sees the continued evolution of the man who would become “The Rock.”

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: Father-daughter stars, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez share details of their relationship

Fresh off his success in “Black Adam” Dwayne Johnson returns to “Young Rock” Friday, following a fictitious presidential campaign.

“I get a phone call,” said Johnson. “A very unexpected phone call that changes everything.”

But before that change can kick in for the future, the show continues looking back at Johnson’s childhood when wrestling exploded.

“Wrestling experienced and enjoyed its first big boom in the early ‘80s when rock music and wrestling converged in such a powerful way,” said Johnson.

Colorful characters were both in and out of the ring.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see who’s playing Cyndi Lauper,” said Johnson.

And even though Johnson joined the family business, his success was not easy.

“I was getting booed out of every arena across the country,” said Johnson.

‘Grinch’, ‘Wonderful Life’ and Dolly Parton movies among NBC’s 2022 holiday specials lineup

This season continues his not-so-straight line to becoming The Rock.

“There’s a term I like to say,” said Johnson. “It was a shift-and-click moment. We all look for that in life, where we shift into something and it clicks. And it feels perfect and you feel powerful and grounded and anchored.”

A moment that “Young Rock” sets in motion.

“Young rock” airs tonight at 8:30 p.m., following the premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

One added note about “Young Rock,” at least in part because of the pandemic, much of the first two seasons of the show was shot in Australia. This season, it’s being shot stateside, including around Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Almost Famous’ on Broadway Is a Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare

Rarely has rock ‘n’ roll looked and sounded as boring and tedious as it does in the strange Broadway mess that is Almost Famous (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, booking to April 9, 2023). This is odd, as the musical is based on the popular Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, who also wrote the book and lyrics for the stage show (music and other lyrics by Tom Kitt). Semi-autobiographical, it features teenage journalist William Miller (Casey Likes) as he wheedles his way, by faking being much older on the phone, into following a dysfunctional rock band called Stillwater...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Neal Brennan: Blocks’ On Netflix, The Comedian As Swiftian Anti-Hero. Hi, It’s Neal. Neal’s The Problem. It’s Neal.

For his first Netflix comedy special in 2017, Neal Brennan moved back and forth behind 3 Mics to symbolize three different ways of communicating his comedy to us. For his second Netflix special, Brennan ditched all of the mic stands, but now has props. Colorful props! Carved blocks arranged on shelves on a back wall for the comedian to pluck from and use as talking points. But is there something blocking Brennan, though? Ay, there’s the rub. NEAL BRENNAN: BLOCKS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Brennan perhaps still may be best known to casual viewers as the co-creator of both...
KLST/KSAN

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.  In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPAC hosting a night of swing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Inspired […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.  One subject has been pronounced deceased.  No deputies were injured during the incident.  This an active scene; please avoid the area.  Information […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

Houston Astros World Series Championship parade Monday

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re heading downtown to the World Series victory parade, expect delays as you head downtown to cheer on your World Champion Astros. The Astros World Series Parade begins at today, November 7th at 12:00 p.m. CST. The parade will travel southwest along Smith Street in Downtown Houston. CW39’s Seth Kovar has this […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy