Hines, Nickel in one of most-watched congressional races
One of the state's most competitive election battles is the race for U.S. House District 13.
Vermont ends streak as the last state to send a woman to Congress
Vermont was the last state to have never sent a woman to Congress. But on Tuesday, Democrat Becca Balint won her race, and will become the first woman and first LGBTQ person to represent the state.
Republican Andy Ogles holds lead in race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
Republican Andy Ogles is holding the lead over Democrat Heidi Campbell in the closely watched race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District. As of 9:15 p.m., the race had not yet been called. Ogles briefly addressed supporters at his watch party in Columbia, where about 200 people came out. ...
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans surge in Florida – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is projected to win reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Fox News and ABC News called the race for Abbott. Abbott consistently polled well ahead of O’Rourke throughout the contest, despite optimism among Democrats that the former congressman could oust the incumbent governor.
Steve Scalise and Garret Graves reelected to Congress by wide margins
Steve Scalise and Garret Graves won reelection Tuesday to the Houma-Thibodaux area's two congressional seats. Both Republicans polled so strongly that several media outlets called the election in their favor even before most of the votes had been officially posted Tuesday night. Scalise, of Metairie, was first elected to Congress...
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State. Fox and NBC News called the race. Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held...
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who’s largely self-funded his campaign, insisted that Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his relentless pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
