LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO