WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
lakercountry.com
Adair crash sends one to hospital, another to jail
A vehicle versus tractor collision late last week in neighboring Adair County sent an Adair County man to the hospital with serious injuries and a Casey County man to jail, according to authorities. This past Thursday afternoon the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on KY 551...
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
935wain.com
Adair County Man Airlifted To UofL, Casey County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 3:12 pm, Adair County 911 received a call of injury accident near the Adair/Casey County line on KY 551. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tracy McCarrol and Sheriff Josh Brockman found that a 2013 Toyota truck, being operated by Anthony Wolford of Casey County, attempted to pass Gerry Wethington of Adair County, who was operating a 3390 Ford Tractor.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
WTVQ
98 children in Fayette County still in need of sponsoring for CASA Angel Tree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual CASA Angel Tree lighting was held Monday morning in Lexington. Decorated and adorned with envelopes, the Christmas tree at the McBrayer Law Firm in the Chase Bank building is lit every year and serves as a way to help children make sure they get a gift under the tree this holiday season.
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
Wave 3
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
k105.com
Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges
A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
WTVQ
UK student who was seen in video assaulting another student pleads not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student who was seen in a video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another UK student pleaded not guilty in court Monday. Sophia Rosing appeared in court via Zoom from the Fayette County Jail. After pleading not guilty, a judge...
WTVQ
Fayette County Schools close for Monday due to illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to what the district is calling “widespread illness among students and staff,” Fayette County schools are closed Monday. The district is joining one of 24 schools in Kentucky that have closed or taken NTI days in November due to illness. District officials...
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
