Officials: High in-person voter turnout expected in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months. Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.
Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?
MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
Governor’s race, ballot proposals drive Muskegon County voters to polls
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election. “We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And...
GR City Commissioner election results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, six commissioners are elected to represent the city’s three wards, with each ward receiving two commissioners. In the midterm election, three of the current commissioners are up for reelection, including First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, Second Ward Commissioner Joseph Jones and Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
City manager ‘frustrated’ with investigation of complaints against Kalamazoo police chief
KALAMAZOO, MI -- After several citizens asked about the investigation of complaints alleging harassment filed against Kalamazoo’s public safety chief, City Manager Jim Ritsema shared his thoughts. “I am frustrated with how long this has taken,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said at the commission meeting on Monday, Nov, 7,...
Grand Rapids is pre-processing over 25,000 absentee ballots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With nearly 2 million Michiganders having requested absentee ballots, some of the state's many clerks had the option to pre-process absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. The pre-processing of ballots was first done in 2020 as a one-time exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Muskegon Heights school board says it needs more communication from district's managing firm to develop corrective action plan
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board says it needs more communication from the firm managing the district, New Paradigm for Education, to develop a corrective action plan. The academy board was asked to develop a plan to address issues with the special education program,...
State rep candidate claims Republican supporters intimidated her outside her home
WALKER, Mich. — A candidate running for re-election in the state House says some of her opponents tried to intimidate her outside of her home in Walker. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Carol Glanville, who is running for the Michigan House of Representatives in the 84th district, sent 13...
Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
Kent Co. clerk breaks down poll challengers' role in election process
Election officials have one more step to consider Tuesday after the Michigan Supreme Court allowed the secretary of state’s election manual to be enforced.
mibiz.com
Stimulus funding requests underscore staffing ‘crisis’ for disability service providers
Atrio of West Michigan nonprofits are requesting millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding to help combat a longstanding and worsening workforce shortage among service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grand Rapids-based Thresholds Inc., Muskegon-based MOKA Corp. and Spectrum Community Services — three of the four largest...
Public library defunded over LGBTQ themes going back to voters. See the book challenges filed.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Voters in Jamestown Township will decide once again Nov. 8 whether to keep their library’s doors open. The 10-year millage renewal and slight increase for Patmos Library was shot down by voters in August amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials on the library’s shelves, jeopardizing the majority of the library’s annual funding.
Hamilton Community Schools welcomes first-ever School Resource Officer
HAMILTON, Michigan — Beginning on Dec. 1, students in Hamilton Community Schools will see a School Resource Officer (SRO) in the hallways of the district buildings. On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk announced that the Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp will become the district's SRO beginning next month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Looking to avoid long lines on Election Day? Here's how you can still vote absentee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of people will be headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in this year's midterm elections. If you want to avoid the long lines, there’s still a way to do that. You have until Monday, Nov. 7 to get an absentee ballot. You must go to your local clerk’s office and request one in person.
wgvunews.org
Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
