13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?

MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GR City Commissioner election results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, six commissioners are elected to represent the city’s three wards, with each ward receiving two commissioners. In the midterm election, three of the current commissioners are up for reelection, including First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, Second Ward Commissioner Joseph Jones and Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights school board says it needs more communication from district's managing firm to develop corrective action plan

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board says it needs more communication from the firm managing the district, New Paradigm for Education, to develop a corrective action plan. The academy board was asked to develop a plan to address issues with the special education program,...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
mibiz.com

Stimulus funding requests underscore staffing ‘crisis’ for disability service providers

Atrio of West Michigan nonprofits are requesting millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding to help combat a longstanding and worsening workforce shortage among service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grand Rapids-based Thresholds Inc., Muskegon-based MOKA Corp. and Spectrum Community Services — three of the four largest...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

