ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked all 89 people on board who had been rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria and said the “odyssey of 89 passengers and nine crew members on board seems to be over.” The group had made repeated requests to Italy to assign a safe port for the 25-meter (80-foot) freighter after conducting three rescues on Thursday,...

19 MINUTES AGO