Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has named Jarett Rieger vice president and chief innovation officer. Mr. Rieger, who joined Moffitt in 2004, served as manager, director and senior director of the cancer center's Office of Innovation and Industry Alliances before being appointed to the new role. Mr. Rieger has been the lead negotiator on several strategic partnerships with biotech and pharma companies.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO