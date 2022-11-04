ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Highest-rated beer in Tennessee

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082Yxs_0iz0PSR000

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 —all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33% .

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Tennessee using ratings from BeerAdvocate . A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EInY8_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#29. Imperial Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.02 (11 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: TailGate Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StLZP_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#28. New Heights IPA

– Rating: 3.97 (54 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.90%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ytq4r_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#27. Starless

– Rating: 3.97 (66 ratings)
– Type: Schwarzbier
– ABV: 5.30%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANjYI_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#26. Coffee & Cream

– Rating: 4.02 (14 ratings)
– Type: Cream Ale
– ABV: 5.40%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49f6l1_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#25. Gotta Get Up To Get Down

– Rating: 3.98 (446 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 5.00%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B04S9_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#24. Hop Perfect IPA

– Rating: 4.0 (184 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPcMD_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#23. Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.04 (24 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: TailGate Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIRQf_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#22. The Promenade

– Rating: 4.04 (30 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.70%
– Brewery: Hutton & Smith Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wp9BV_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#21. Paper Crowns

– Rating: 4.12 (10 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Xül Beer Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22q8HW_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#20. Fenceline

– Rating: 4.03 (67 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 5.50%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225b1y_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#19. Harvest Ale

– Rating: 4.16 (10 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.30%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beTTU_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#18. TENN No. 12 – Imperial Porter

– Rating: 4.17 (11 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Tennessee Brew Works
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3su4EY_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#17. Abbey Quad

– Rating: 4.12 (31 ratings)
– Type: Quadrupel (Quad)
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhSuT_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#16. Classic Saison

– Rating: 4.07 (362 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.30%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPCMV_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#15. Navel Gazer

– Rating: 4.12 (48 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.25%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7PI7_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#14. Sue

– Rating: 4.12 (896 ratings)
– Type: Smoked Beer
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8mjD_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#13. Strawberry Upside Down Cake

– Rating: 4.21 (29 ratings)
– Type: Milkshake IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi84r_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#12. Hoppy Timbs

– Rating: 4.18 (46 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 7.90%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB8hE_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#11. Boil the Ocean

– Rating: 4.21 (31 ratings)
– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okzD0_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#10. Black Belle – Coconut

– Rating: 4.31 (14 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.20%
– Brewery: Blackstone Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEfO7_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#9. [Insert Juicy Pun]

– Rating: 4.24 (44 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIOPL_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#8. Always Something

– Rating: 4.28 (43 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.30%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dfdY_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#7. DDH Tunnel Vision

– Rating: 4.26 (74 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfO07_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#6. Double Homestyle

– Rating: 4.24 (207 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fM27n_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#5. Chasing Rainbows

– Rating: 4.31 (40 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izi2B_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#4. Embrace The Funk – Deux Rouges

– Rating: 4.27 (114 ratings)
– Type: Flanders Red Ale
– ABV: 6.20%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ph5c_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#3. Chief Of Chiefs – Double Dry-Hopped

– Rating: 4.28 (146 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdlGf_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#2. Attention Please!

– Rating: 4.33 (241 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9q04_0iz0PSR000
BeerAdvocate

#1. Astronaut Status

– Rating: 4.37 (213 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.20%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
