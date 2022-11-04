Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Revenue from mineral rights on Ohio University regional campus will fund scholarships, student success opportunities for Appalachian students
Ohio University has announced that all current and future revenue generated from the recent unitization of mineral rights on the campus of Ohio University Eastern in St. Clairsville will be utilized to create a new University fund for scholarships, student success initiatives, and experiential learning opportunities for students from Ohio’s Appalachian counties.
ohio.edu
OHIO to celebrate 2022 International Education Week Nov. 14-18
Ohio University will celebrate International Education Week (IEW) from Nov. 14-18, 2022. This annual celebration seeks to champion the excellence of Ohio University’s global engagement through education, research, teaching and experiential learning. This year’s programming will focus on students’ globally engaged research and creative activity endeavors. The week will...
ohio.edu
Speech Team = Ohio University strong
Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. Here is his recap of October 2022. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the members of Ohio University’s Speech...
ohio.edu
Communication and Development Studies program celebrates 35 years
The Communication and Development Studies program (CommDev) is marking its 35th anniversary this fall with a two-day conference and celebration on Nov. 14-15 on Ohio University’s Athens campus. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone for CommDev,” said Saumya Pant, director of the Communication and Development Studies program in...
ohio.edu
Dr. Tommie Radd Professorship officially launches
Ohio University’s Gladys W. And David H. Patton College of Education has officially launched the Dr. Tommie Radd Professorship in School Counselor Education for the Department of Counseling and Higher Education. The public event recognizing the professorship took place Oct. 25, 2022, in the Patton Hall atrium. The Dr....
