Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
franklincounty.news
County unemployment unchanged in September
Franklin County’s unemployment remained steady at 2.4 percent in September, according to a recent release from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Six people were added to the county’s labor force, bringing the total to 4,880, and one person was removed from the county’s jobless roll, which now totals 116.
59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
Car strikes bicyclist on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist was struck by a car shortly before 8 o’clock this evening in Bay County. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 231 just south of Game Farm Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicycle was traveling southwest along Highway 231 with no lights on […]
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
Breezy conditions expected in Panhandle as subtropical storm moves ashore
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A subtropical storm has formed but we are not expecting much here in the Panhandle as we stay on the west and dry side. Breezy conditions will start Wednesday and could possibly last through Saturday. The best days for rain are Thursday and Friday but it is possible the area […]
Law enforcement working to connect with the community
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area. As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday. Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach […]
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach November 2022
Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
franklincounty.news
Two drownings mark tragic week in county
A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
WJHG-TV
21st Annual Project 25 Car Show
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25. For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to...
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
WJHG-TV
11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children celebrated National Adoption Month to the fullest Monday morning at NWF Health Network in Panama City. They now have forever families. “I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said....
WJHG-TV
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
mypanhandle.com
Fatal hit and run in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Washington County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Holmes Valley Road near Twins Pond Road in Vernon. A 65-year-old man from Vernon was wearing dark colored clothing when walking in what appeared to be the middle of the road. Troopers say he was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going. Troopers have not yet identified the driver who fled the scene. If you have any information about this case, dial star 347.
Twelve local football teams headed to playoffs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 football playoff bracket with twelve local teams headed to the playoffs. Class 1R Region 1: 2. Chipley (Bye) 4. Freeport will host 5. Holmes County 6. Bozeman at 3. Baker Class 1R Region 2: Sneads (Bye) 2. Port St. Joe (Bye) 3. Blountstown will host […]
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
mypcblife.com
Twice She Died, Only to be Saved by An ‘Angel’
Twice, mere hours apart, the dark eyes of Death stared in the face of Carol O’Driscoll. And twice, those eyes blinked first. But what really made her breathless was meeting Jesus, who had a question for her. •••. That Thursday in August had been typically busy for O’Driscoll,...
Comments / 0