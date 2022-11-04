WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Washington County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Holmes Valley Road near Twins Pond Road in Vernon. A 65-year-old man from Vernon was wearing dark colored clothing when walking in what appeared to be the middle of the road. Troopers say he was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going. Troopers have not yet identified the driver who fled the scene. If you have any information about this case, dial star 347.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO