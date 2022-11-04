ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

County unemployment unchanged in September

Franklin County’s unemployment remained steady at 2.4 percent in September, according to a recent release from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Six people were added to the county’s labor force, bringing the total to 4,880, and one person was removed from the county’s jobless roll, which now totals 116.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

Car strikes bicyclist on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist was struck by a car shortly before 8 o’clock this evening in Bay County. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 231 just south of Game Farm Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicycle was traveling southwest along Highway 231 with no lights on […]
WMBB

Law enforcement working to connect with the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area. As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday. Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypcblife.com

Around the Beach November 2022

Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

Two drownings mark tragic week in county

A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

21st Annual Project 25 Car Show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25. For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children celebrated National Adoption Month to the fullest Monday morning at NWF Health Network in Panama City. They now have forever families. “I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fatal hit and run in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Washington County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Holmes Valley Road near Twins Pond Road in Vernon. A 65-year-old man from Vernon was wearing dark colored clothing when walking in what appeared to be the middle of the road. Troopers say he was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going. Troopers have not yet identified the driver who fled the scene. If you have any information about this case, dial star 347.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Twelve local football teams headed to playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 football playoff bracket with twelve local teams headed to the playoffs. Class 1R Region 1: 2. Chipley (Bye) 4. Freeport will host 5. Holmes County 6. Bozeman at 3. Baker Class 1R Region 2: Sneads (Bye) 2. Port St. Joe (Bye) 3. Blountstown will host […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypcblife.com

Twice She Died, Only to be Saved by An ‘Angel’

Twice, mere hours apart, the dark eyes of Death stared in the face of Carol O’Driscoll. And twice, those eyes blinked first. But what really made her breathless was meeting Jesus, who had a question for her. •••. That Thursday in August had been typically busy for O’Driscoll,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

