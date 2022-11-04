Read full article on original website
Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shapeDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree police share tips to stop porch pirates from hijacking holidaysHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Officer shot, suspect killed at Lafayette Circle K gas station
The Lafayette Police Department says an officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Lafayette officer shot after encountering suspects in stolen car
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A Lafayette police officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was fatally shot after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station early Tuesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. officers with the Lafayette Police Department received an Automated License Plate Reader alert about a stolen vehicle near South Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue.
Quadruple homicide suspect threatened ex 1 week before shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Exactly one week before Joseph Castorena is accused of fatally shooting four people in Aurora, he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun and smashed her car window with a tire iron, an arrest affidavit says. Joseph Castorena, 21, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting...
Police search for local shoplifters
The Longmont Police Department is seeking information on two suspects wanted in association with multiple shoplifting cases in Longmont and along the Front Range. Two men are suspected of shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Longmont retailer over the last few days, according to the Longmont Police Department.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
2 officers charged after woman hit by train while in police car
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two officers are facing charges after a woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car in Platteville on Sept. 17. The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for. The Weld...
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins
The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
Man sentenced after riot at Golden youth center
GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was charged following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one count of second-degree assault.
Brother of Aurora shooting suspect arrested on accessory charge
AURORA, Colo. — The brother of a man wanted for a shooting in Aurora that left four people dead has been arrested on an accessory charge. Police said Friday that Juan Castorena, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver by Aurora Police officers Friday afternoon. He was booked into jail on a charge of accessory after the fact, first-degree murder.
Denver police investigate death in Central Business District neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. Few details are available at this time, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The medical examiners office will release the identity and cause...
Aurora faces challenges in search for new police chief
The city has not received any applications since it announced the search would be extended on Oct. 4. One city council member said he's not surprised or concerned.
