Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

Hundreds of bikes are stolen on ASU campuses, solutions are hard to come by

Every ASU student knows it: If you ride a bike to campus, bring a lock, and even then, be prepared to come back from class with it stolen. It happened to Sara Hambleton last month. Hambleton, a sophomore studying marketing, parked her bike outside of the Sun Devil Fitness Complex to go to work. She locked it up using U-lock, considered to be the more secure lock for bikes.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Vintage shops near ASU campuses use style as a tool for confidence

It's a common scene Yasu Hashino, the owner of Ghost Vintage, a store 10 minutes away from ASU's Downtown Phoenix campus, sees nearly every day: Two girls enter, and as they browse clothing for sale, one begins to doubt the pieces will look good on her. And every time, Hashino...
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU men's basketball fights back for 62-59 victory over Tarleton State

Frankie Collins had 21 points and four assists in his Sun Devil debut as ASU secured a scrappy 62-59 victory over Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena to open the season. Sophomore guard Collins, who transferred from Michigan this summer, was a consistent source of offense on a night where the Sun Devils had difficulties finding quality shots. After taking only 18 three-pointers through his entire freshman year at Michigan and making just three of them Collins shot 4-11 from deep tonight.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: ASU must do more to fight voter suppression and intimidation

Voter intimidation and suppression are increasing around Arizona, and people need to mobilize to protect the right to vote. The case of ballot dropbox monitoring in Maricopa County is a pertinent example of how that suppression and intimidation is manifesting itself, and other efforts must be anticipated. After it was...
statepress.com

ASU football's defense not enough against No. 12 UCLA Saturday

The Sun Devils started Saturday's game hot with an interception on the first play, followed by a field goal from freshman kicker Carter Brown, but their efforts were halted by a strong Bruin force that rushed, rushed, and rushed some more. ASU ultimately fell 50-36 against No. 12 UCLA in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ

