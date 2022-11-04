Read full article on original website
OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault […]
Teen injured in pedestrian crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
Man, once deported, returns to Odessa and allegedly attacks his ex, ECSO says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and stole her phone and pistol. Jorge Luis Ramos, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to a report, around 3:30 a.m. on November 6, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office got […]
Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the […]
SWAT Team Called In To Arrest Shooting Suspect
ODESSA, TX — A shooting suspect was arrested on Saturday morning by the Ector County SWAT team. The following is information released by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday November 4th 2022 at approximately 11:23 p.m., Ector County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Andrews Hwy, Ector County Texas, in reference to an ambulance run. ECSO Patrol Deputies discovered gunshot victims on scene. The victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital. An investigation into the incident led to a suspect. On Saturday November 5th 2022 at approximately 6…
Odessa man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property. […]
Ector County crash sends three to hospital
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
Odessa Police Department is looking for a lost child
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa. Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki...
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
Man charged with DWI also accused of leaving young children home alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two parked cars. Jacob King, 24, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He has also been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child after investigators said he left his […]
Monahans man arrested following traffic stop in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Monahans man was arrested earlier this week after an Odessa Police officer conducting a traffic stop seized more than 67 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin. Chris Gros, 36, has been charged with two counts of Manufacturing and Delivering a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony. According to an affidavit, […]
Odessa man charged in connection with two September shootings
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly tied to two separate shootings in September. Christian Organ, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct, and with discharging a firearm within the City limits. According to an affidavit, on September 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Man with known bloodborne illness accused of biting OPD officer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he was accused of biting a police officer despite knowing he has an illness that can be transmitted through blood. According to an affidavit, Ernesto Salas, 49, was taken to Medical Center Hospital on October 16 for reasons that were not revealed in […]
31-Year-Old Daniel Solis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa,TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Odessa on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 6000 Block of east I-20 at around 11:50 p.m. According to the officials, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 and a 2013 Kenworth were involved in the collision.
