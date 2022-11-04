ODESSA, TX — A shooting suspect was arrested on Saturday morning by the Ector County SWAT team. The following is information released by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday November 4th 2022 at approximately 11:23 p.m., Ector County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Andrews Hwy, Ector County Texas, in reference to an ambulance run. ECSO Patrol Deputies discovered gunshot victims on scene. The victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital. An investigation into the incident led to a suspect. On Saturday November 5th 2022 at approximately 6…

