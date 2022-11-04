ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
BGR.com

Twitter’s safety chief says it needs to ‘invest more in identity verification’

Twitter’s safety chief says the company has more to do for verification than paying $8 per month for Twitter Blue. The last week has been a bit of a ride for Twitter Blue, which has been going through many changes. Elon Musk, who acquired the company almost two weeks ago, has pitched the idea that Twitter Blue will increase in price from $4 per month to $8 per month. What are you getting for that extra four bucks? The now infamous blue checkmark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy