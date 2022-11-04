ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Powell man charged with attempted murder in assisting living facility stabbings

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxLCa_0iz0Ord400

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 66-year-old man was indicted Thursday on charges related to the stabbing of a married couple at a Powell assisted living facility.

A Delaware County jury indicted Gebru Berihun, a resident of Abbington of Powell Assisted Living, on attempted murder and assault charges after sheriff’s deputies arrested him for allegedly stabbing two fellow residents on Oct. 26, according to a copy of the indictment.

Person in critical condition after University District shooting

In a probable cause affidavit, witnesses reported seeing Berihun leave his room, located on the 3900 block of Bradford Court, with a knife while wearing a facemask. Witnesses said he walked up to the couple in the common area and stabbed the husband and wife in the back.

Both victims were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead

Shortly after the stabbings, witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from Berihun’s room. Staff discovered a fire in the microwave that firefighters later extinguished, the affidavit indicates.

Police allegedly found Berihun outside the facility with no visible injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

He was indicted on two counts of attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault and is in custody at the Delaware County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
CAIRO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Russells Point man arrested for abduction

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. Deputies were called to a residence in Bellefontaine for a domestic violence situation that occurred in Russells Point. The victim stated a live-in male assaulted and choked them and restrained them from leaving the residence. The...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news

A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Child dead after reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child has died after a reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus Sunday afternoon. Police dispatchers said a call about a reported drowning came in around 3:03 p.m. near the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive. This appears to be an apartment complex area. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together

Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy