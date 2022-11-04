HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police have charged another individual in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting on West 5th Street. According to HPD, 19-year-old Jordan Willis, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to the Hattiesburg police on Monday, Nov. 7. He has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident.

