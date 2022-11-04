ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selah, WA

andnowuknow.com

Jim Hazen and Chuck Zuetenhorst Delve into FirstFruits Farms' Culture and Drive

YAKIMA, WA - Known for its apple and cherry offerings, FirstFruits Farms delivers on quality and value—and it’s been doing so for 40 years. With terrific eating experiences and a suite of tools in its back pocket, the grower, packer, and shipper took us on an exclusive behind-the-greens look at its single-grower system.
94.5 KATS

The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima

Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
ifiberone.com

Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other

Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
KEPR

Massive destruction seen after Friday night wind storm

Benton County Wash. — We're seeing massive destruction across the Tri-Cities tonight after some intense wind gusts. Some areas like Benton City and parts of Richland saw gusts more than 60 - 70 miles per hour. And today, videos and pictures flooding in over social media, showing downed trees,...
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000

After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year

Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank

YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
nbcrightnow.com

Power line down in Benton County

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
