For people seeking an affordable yet filling meal, especially during a rushed lunch hour, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a bento box. These compact meals, most often found at Japanese restaurants, traditionally feature rice, soup, and salad served with one or two other dishes, like sushi, tempura vegetables, or teriyaki chicken, which can all be easily consumed by one person. Bento boxes are frequently served at Thai, Chinese, and Korean restaurants, too. Some restaurants feature a bento box as an all-in-one dine-in option served during both lunch and dinner with a selection of daily specials. It’s a great choice for folks enjoying a meal at the bar or dining solo. Below, Eater rounded up a few bento box meals served at restaurants around Atlanta.

