Eater
New Neighborhood Natural Wine Cafe and Restaurant Opens in South Austin
New neighborhood cafe, wine bar, and bottle shop Golden Hour is opening this month. The 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100 cafe/store will open in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. First, the wine: the options will vary along the low-intervention and natural wine ways sourced globally from family-...
Eater
A Chic French Restaurant Rises Inside Dupont’s St. Gregory Hotel
The St. Gregory Hotel is now home to an elegant French bistro helmed by an Oval Room alum. Ellington Park Bistro debuted on Saturday, November 5 at the foot of the sleek, 155-room hotel situated at the nexus of Dupont Circle, the West End, and Georgetown (2033 M Street NW).
Eater
After 37 Years, Beloved Afghan Restaurant Khyber Pass Café Suddenly Closes
After a 37-year tenure in St. Paul, Afghan restaurant Khyber Pass Café — known as much for its tart chutneys and lamb kebabs as its live music nights and celebration of Afghan culture — announced it had closed in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 5, the Pioneer Press first reported.
Eater
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
Eater
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
Eater
Award-Winning Chefs Erick Williams and Damarr Brown Unveil a Cheesy New Restaurant
Every time of year can be macaroni and cheese season for those who try hard enough, but there may be no more appropriate time for the creamy, gooey, and unpretentiously decadent combination than when temperatures start to drop in Chicago and visions of Thanksgiving dinner begin to dance in one’s head.
Eater
The Secret to Flaky Pie Crusts Is a Baking Steel
This post originally appeared in the November 7, 2022 edition of The Move, a place for Eater’s editors and writers to reveal their recommendations and pro dining tips — sometimes thoughtful, sometimes weird, but always someone’s go-to move. Subscribe now. A few years ago, on a random...
Eater
What to Get at Olly Olly Market, Manhattan’s Newest Food Hall
It was almost a decade ago that food halls began to dot the urban landscape, utilizing spare spaces to provide smaller and more affordable real estate to restaurateurs. By now we have so many that their success is not assured and the graveyard of innovative food courts is now crowded with tombstones. Remember the Deco, Berg’n, Todd English at the Plaza, and the Pennsy?
Eater
12 Jam-Packed Bento Box Lunches to Grab in Atlanta
For people seeking an affordable yet filling meal, especially during a rushed lunch hour, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a bento box. These compact meals, most often found at Japanese restaurants, traditionally feature rice, soup, and salad served with one or two other dishes, like sushi, tempura vegetables, or teriyaki chicken, which can all be easily consumed by one person. Bento boxes are frequently served at Thai, Chinese, and Korean restaurants, too. Some restaurants feature a bento box as an all-in-one dine-in option served during both lunch and dinner with a selection of daily specials. It’s a great choice for folks enjoying a meal at the bar or dining solo. Below, Eater rounded up a few bento box meals served at restaurants around Atlanta.
Eater
Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast
The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
Eater
A New Seattle Pop-Up Puts a Turkish Twist on Central Texas-Style Barbecue
If you’ve been to Fair Isle Brewing in Ballard on a recent Friday, you might’ve come across a brand-new pop-up that’s putting a unique spin on a Southern classic. It’s called Outsider BBQ, and it’s Onur Gulbay’s mix of Central Texas-style barbecue with sides inspired by the flavors of his home country, Turkey.
