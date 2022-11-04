Read full article on original website
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Old Mission Gazette
Township Deputy on Speeders, Criminal Complaints and the Recent Fatal Crash
(Peninsula Township Deputy Sean Mugerian addresses a few rumors – no, they’re not just chilling out if you see them parked somewhere – and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the work he and Deputy Virnell France do on the Old Mission Peninsula. Pictured above is Sean on the left and Virnell on the right. -jb)
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
UpNorthLive.com
Tire spikes placed outside of Charlevoix County Republican Party HQ
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boyne City Police Department said they responded to a report Saturday that tire spikes were placed in the parking spaces in front of the headquarters of the Charlevoix County Republican Party. The party's headquarters is located at 123 N. Park Street in Boyne City.
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Look: Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan
Multiple agencies in a Michigan county came together to rescue a horse that fell into a well pit.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
Downed Power Lines Cause Fire in Wexford County
Strong wind gusts led to a pole barn catching fire in Wexford County early Sunday morning. Many calls were received over the weekend for downed power lines according to Wexford Central Dispatch. One of the calls led the Colefax-Greenwood Fire Department north of Meauwataka, where upon arrival, the fire department...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
traverseticker.com
A Dozen Individuals Disrupting Their Industries From Traverse City
Who’s disrupting the northern Michigan economy? Who’s living locally but on the cutting edge of their industry globally? The Traverse City Business News has unveiled its showcase of twelve of these local innovators, and it’s a list of who’s who — and "who knew?" Consider...
