Vuciri Hakim takes home play of the week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Shanley vs Minot in, QB 1 for the Deacons Mike Rostberg hits Vuciri Hakim on the screen, he finds some green and he’s out of there for six!
Moorhead seeks to reimagine Romkey Park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead is ready to make changes to Romkey Park. A public meeting was held to see what the community wants to see. The park’s pool is the only all ages outdoor pool in the city. It was built in 1958 and has exceeded it’s 25 to 40 year life expectancy.
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
MATBUS Offering Free Rides To The Polls On Election Day
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you need a ride to a polling place in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo or Dilworth on Tuesday, you can rely on MATBUS. Riders who board the bus and tell the driver they are going to or from a polling location will get a free ride.
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
Workers make their final preparations for Election Day
NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Workers are setting up voting and ballot scanning machines and tables for people voting with paper ballots. Many people have already voted. The Clay County Auditor’s Office says nearly 5,100 people have voted early or by absentee ballot. That’s around the same amount for past midterms. Cass County officials say 14,000 people have voted early and 8,000 voted absentee.
F-M Islamic Society hosts open house to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead has now raised just under sixty-eight hundred dollars through GoFundMe to benefit the Muslim cemetery after 5 burial vaults were destroyed. Damage is estimated at $5,000. The vaults were stored inside an empty home next to the cemetery south of...
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
