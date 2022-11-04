MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead is ready to make changes to Romkey Park. A public meeting was held to see what the community wants to see. The park’s pool is the only all ages outdoor pool in the city. It was built in 1958 and has exceeded it’s 25 to 40 year life expectancy.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO