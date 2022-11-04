ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of elephants, zebras and other animals die amid drought in Kenya

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMFn8_0iz0OLpA00

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other organizations counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffaloes, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the last nine months, according to the report.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the last two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report’s authors.

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s effect on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions.

Elephants, for example, drink more than 60 gallons of water a day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 62

Susie Murray
5d ago

why didn't someone do something sooner? helicopters could of done a water drop,in a hugh container, just like fire pilots!! Very sad for the elephants. I know there are others, God bless their souls.😇❤️✌️😎

Reply(4)
33
Rendie Smith
5d ago

this is something I find very incomprehensible we live in the world 2022 they know there's a drought they know there's ways of extracting water literally from the air or transporting water for these animals to survive. thank you dear God what is this world come to

Reply
20
Kirk Slayden
5d ago

I just can't understand why they can bring oil thousands of miles yet they can't build pipes to bring water to the driest parts of the world but we're slowly killing our Earth it's just a matter of time

Reply(1)
13
Related
BBC

Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies

A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
Citrus County Chronicle

Kenya Drought Dying Wildlife

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought. A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain. The report released Friday says the worst-affected ecosystems include areas that are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
The Independent

Andes plane crash survivors have ‘no regrets’ over resorting to cannibalism

Survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster have “no regrets” over resorting to cannibalism to fend off death long enough to be rescued. Uruguayan Air Force flight 57 – a chartered trip from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago in Chile carrying an amateur rugby team – ploughed into the Andes mountains not far from the Chilean border on 13 October that year. At the aircraft’s helm was an inexperienced co-pilot who had wrongly believed the flight had reached Curicó, Chile, and began the its premature descent into Pudahuel Airport. At this point, the plane was actually some 40 miles away...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Ingram Atkinson

In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony

Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
460K+
Followers
74K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy