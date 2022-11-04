ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0iz0OKwR00

Listen, some people say that a lie is a lie but some say white lies are ok! Some of the most famous white lies are, “I forgot”, “I didn’t see it”, or “It went to my spam email”.  We’re discussing if white lies are harmless or since it’s a lie, is it still a big deal?

We asked our listeners what’s something they lied about recently and this is what they said!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLV1J_0iz0OKwR00

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man tells girlfriend she's 'selfish' for complaining about work after his brother's funeral

How would you react to someone who constantly complains about everything?. Less than half of US workers, for the eighth year in a row, are content with their jobs, according to the most recent Conference Board Job Satisfaction study. The percentage of workers who were content with their occupations in 2013 was 47.7, which is much lower than the historical average of 61.1 percent in 1987. Overall job satisfaction has increased from its lowest point by just 0.4 percentage points over the past year (42.6 percent in 2010)
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

324
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy