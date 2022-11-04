Powerball climbs to world record $1.6 billion

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record $1.6 billion.

It will be the 40 th Powerball drawing since the last winner on August 3. That winner was in Pennsylvania.

If someone does match all the numbers, they can also choose a $782.4 million cash out.

The longest Powerball jackpot run without a winner is 41 drawings. That happened last October.

The jackpot has risen since the drawing on Wednesday when the prize was estimated at $1.5 billion.

The drawing happens just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

If no one wins that drawing, the next on Monday, November 7 will be an estimated $1.9 billion or $929.1 million in cash.

“Saturday’s advertised jackpot is not only a world record, but it’s also a record for the 30-year-old Powerball game that players have come to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Powerball tickets are just $2 per play and players can feel good about the fact that, in Pennsylvania, proceeds go to help older residents with life-sustaining programs and services. While these are exciting times, we remind players to please play responsibly.”

This recent Powerball run has generated $114.3 million in sales in Pennsylvania and more than $45.7 million will benefit older Pennsylvanians.

As of Friday afternoon, an estimated $10,000 in Powerball tickets is sold each minute and 4,800 tickets are being sold a minute.