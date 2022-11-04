The Colts on Monday became the second NFL team to dismiss its head coach during the 2022 season. It's unlikely that anyone will top Indianapolis when it comes to infusing such a change with drama, after owner Jim Irsay abruptly named former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who's never coached in college or the NFL, Reich's interim replacement. But rest assured more changes will be coming around the NFL, either later this season or immediately following.

9 HOURS AGO