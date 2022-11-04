Read full article on original website
RGIII Makes $400 Million Pledge to Buy Washington Commanders With 10 Fans
It looks like the Washington Commanders are for sale and former QB Robert Griffin III wants a minority stake for himself and some fans. The post RGIII Makes $400 Million Pledge to Buy Washington Commanders With 10 Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group
The Nets star explained why he wants to be part of Washington’s new ownership.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
thecomeback.com
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Frustrated By Loss vs. Vikings: 'We Didn't Get It Done'
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin feels that the Vikings game was the one that got away. Washington was two scores up in the fourth quarter but couldn't close the deal.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL coaching cycle: Josh McDaniels leads those on hot seat; Ken Dorsey among future HC candidates
The Colts on Monday became the second NFL team to dismiss its head coach during the 2022 season. It's unlikely that anyone will top Indianapolis when it comes to infusing such a change with drama, after owner Jim Irsay abruptly named former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who's never coached in college or the NFL, Reich's interim replacement. But rest assured more changes will be coming around the NFL, either later this season or immediately following.
Mike McCarthy confirms Dallas Cowboys are doing homework on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a player he has admired a lot.
Commanders sale huge for NFL, Bucs-Rams reaction and more
On Thursday, news came that Dan Snyder is open to offers for the Washington Commanders. Here’s what that means for the league. Dan Snyder is reportedly open to selling the Washington Commanders. The other 31 NFL ownership groups are all hoping he does so. Snyder’s exit would mean two...
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Carson Wentz or Taylor Henicke as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback? Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be under center for Ron Rivera's team going forward.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
thecomeback.com
Potential Washington Commanders sale price figure revealed
The NFL world has been buzzing about the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. The chickens are coming home to roost for incumbent owner Daniel Snyder, who might not be for long in the NFL anymore. In fact, Snyder has plenty of things to worry about right now. The looming sale of the Commanders is getting attention from all corners and a big potential buyer is already showing interest.
Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is on the Cowboys' radar. And they are on his radar, too.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera speaks about the impact of penalties vs. Vikings
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Washington Commanders were up 17-7 and arguably had a win in the bag against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings. But then the Commanders did what head coach Ron Rivera has been preaching his team not to do all season, commit penalties. What […]
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Says NFL Officials Got Crucial Penalty Wrong
Following a close loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Commanders' coach doesn't think his team got a fair shake late in the game.
