Aaron Boone still believes in Yankees process: 'We're a very well-run and buttoned-up organization'

As the Yankees go into another seemingly crucial offseason, many fans are hoping to see major changes to the team in an effort to surpass the Astros.

But Aaron Boone says he likes the Yankees current operations and game plan as an organization, and expects to proceed with business as usual this winter and heading into next season.

“I am comfortable with our process, with my process,” Boone said. “You’re constantly trying to evaluate that and grow from that, I feel we’ve done that, but that never stops. I feel really good about our process and my process. I think we’re a very well run and buttoned-up organization that is very prepared at what we do.

“We’re a really good team. We’ve been knocking on that door for a long time. I certainly understand the frustration…we feel it too…The reality is we are close. And we have a team that is realistically in that conversation.”

The Yankees’ approach has been criticized by many as they continue to fall short of the Astros, the team that has established itself as the cream of the crop in the American League. But Boone still expresses a confidence in how the Bombers conduct their business, and doesn’t expect much to change in that regard, though that doesn’t mean their process doesn’t already include a willingness to change.

“I think it’s just continuing to evolve, and inevitably, with that comes change,” Boone said. “There’s always going to be roster turnover. Here at the Yankees, we’re always searching for as perfect as team as we can get. There’s always challenges with that…I don’t think anything changes from there.

“We’re constantly looking at where we can get better, whether that’s baseball operations, on the field, coaching, player development, we’re relentless in that pursuit. Had we still been standing and won the World Series, that wouldn’t change. We’re trying to be the best team we can be each and every year.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)