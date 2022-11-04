Yankee fans all over Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone after more of the same when assessing season

The Yankees held their postmortem press conference on Friday, and the sentiment was one that was likely familiar for fans who have tuned in every October or November for the past few years.

Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone each talked about remaining in their roles, believing in the process the organization has in place in terms of scouting, coaching, and roster construction, and pointed to late-season injuries as the main culprit for their early exit from the postseason.

That was all capped off by the regular refrain that the goal is to win a World Series, and while the team isn't quite there yet, they feel they are close, and as long as they can stay healthy and perform at the right time and survive the parity of the postseason, they will reach that goal with this regime and core in place.

Needless to say, the response from the fanbase wasn't a particularly inspired one, as fans made it known throughout the press conference that they were sick of hearing more of the same: