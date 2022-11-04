A Dutch Bros Employee Shared The Best Drinks To Order & They're 'Better Than Starbucks'

There are more coffee establishments out there than just Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, and the Dutch Bros Coffee chain is here to prove it. Their locations are famous for classic java beverages and craft energy drinks with fun flavor combos.

One of their employees — also known as "broistas" — has been spilling all of her favorite drink recommendations on her TikTok account, and it's helping people find their best sips.

Adrianna (@adriannanevarezz) works at a Waco, TX location and is a self-proclaimed "Dutch Bros obsessed mom,” so some of her suggestions aren't exactly part of the official menu. Adrianna seems to know what she’s doing, as her tips have received thousands of views.

had a customer order this the other day and its really good🤪 #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee #fyp #greenscreenvideo

The TikToker’s most popular recommendation has 3.6 million views. In the clip, the woman suggests ordering a passion fruit and coconut blended lemonade combined with a blue raspberry float. Once the order is ready, you’ll be given a cup full of bright blue and yellow sweetness.

The task of ordering a beverage from a secret menu might seem daunting. However, some commenters believe it's easier to order a complicated drink at the Dutch Bros franchises than at other shops.

"Dutch Bros baristas make me feel safe safe," one user commented. "Starbucks baristas make me feel judged."

goodmorning dutch bros🌞 this one is so basic but good😊 #fyp #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee

Another popular bit of barista advice from Adrianna is to order a Carmel Hazelnut latte with a creamy soft top and a drizzle of caramel. This one had people commenting that the beverage was even "better than Starbucks."

Some of her other personal favorites you might want to try are green tea with an assortment of fruit flavors or the new candy cane mocha that is out for the holiday season.