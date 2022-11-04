ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

A Dutch Bros Employee Shared The Best Drinks To Order & They're 'Better Than Starbucks'

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y60qA_0iz0Nh5F00

There are more coffee establishments out there than just Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, and the Dutch Bros Coffee chain is here to prove it. Their locations are famous for classic java beverages and craft energy drinks with fun flavor combos.

One of their employees — also known as "broistas" — has been spilling all of her favorite drink recommendations on her TikTok account, and it's helping people find their best sips.

Adrianna (@adriannanevarezz) works at a Waco, TX location and is a self-proclaimed "Dutch Bros obsessed mom,” so some of her suggestions aren't exactly part of the official menu. Adrianna seems to know what she’s doing, as her tips have received thousands of views.

had a customer order this the other day and its really good🤪 #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee #fyp #greenscreenvideo

The TikToker’s most popular recommendation has 3.6 million views. In the clip, the woman suggests ordering a passion fruit and coconut blended lemonade combined with a blue raspberry float. Once the order is ready, you’ll be given a cup full of bright blue and yellow sweetness.

The task of ordering a beverage from a secret menu might seem daunting. However, some commenters believe it's easier to order a complicated drink at the Dutch Bros franchises than at other shops.

"Dutch Bros baristas make me feel safe safe," one user commented. "Starbucks baristas make me feel judged."

goodmorning dutch bros🌞 this one is so basic but good😊 #fyp #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee

Another popular bit of barista advice from Adrianna is to order a Carmel Hazelnut latte with a creamy soft top and a drizzle of caramel. This one had people commenting that the beverage was even "better than Starbucks."

Some of her other personal favorites you might want to try are green tea with an assortment of fruit flavors or the new candy cane mocha that is out for the holiday season.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple restaurants hosts jazz jam session for local musicians

TEMPLE, Texas — Treno Pizzeria & Taproom host the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' every first Sunday of the month. This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high school and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section. Temple High School student/Saxophonist, Makale...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Burgers and Brews comes back to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Good food and a little bit of booze was on the menu today. Aside from burgers, there was a variety of food to choose from at one of the many food trucks. Music, vendors, and carnival rides were also included in the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights

KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
KILLEEN, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy