Vitamin gum and superfood smoothies: The rise of 'functional foods'

The pandemic led more Americans to rethink food, not just as something to eat, something that tastes good, but as something that could provide trust, stress relief or even immunity. Monica Watrous, a Mizzou grad, is the managing editor of Food Business News. She wrote about this trend among entrepreneurs in her recent article “Foods with Function.”

Watrous told KMOX that sales of functional foods and beverages reached $83 billion in sales last year, up about 7% from the year before. She explained that one person who’s been promoting the idea is Mark Washington, founder of the gut health nutrition brand SuperGut.

“He used to work within the health and wellness and fitness space for a long time, and then jumped into launching a business a few years ago after his sister tragically passed away from a number of metabolic health issues,” Watrous explained. “And so he became inspired to create a line of shakes and nutrition bars that are formulated with resistant starch, which helps the gut microbiome develop a strengthening that can help with a number of health factors.”

Another example of a functional food that took off was created by a man who always forgot to take his vitamins, but chewed gum everyday — so he combined the two into a super-gum of sorts.

Watrous said she thinks functional foods like these have momentum and interest among the general population.

“I am bullish on functional food and beverage, I think it's here to stay,” she said. “I think people are looking for more shortcuts in terms of not wanting to swallow pills, or even to some of those gummy vitamins that we've seen on the market in recent years. So if they can find a food product that helps them achieve those various health outcomes, even better.”

Hear more about functional foods in Monica's full interview on KMOX, and read her article here .

