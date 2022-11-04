Read full article on original website
wlsam.com
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
Herald & Review
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Politicians fanned out across the state on the final weekend of the 2022 general election campaign, led by President Joe Biden, who spoke in Joliet on Saturday amid concerns that a Republican surge on Election Day could cost Democrats control of both Illinois’ political agenda and Congress.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
fox32chicago.com
Early voting coming to a close in Chicago ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Chicago Board of Election officials expect a push on this last day of early voting with Election Day looming on Tuesday. In Chicago, officials said they’ve solved the shortage of election judges. The number of polling places was consolidated, which means polling place locations have changed for...
Chicago magazine
Has Turned Blue
If you live in the vicinity of Cantigny — Colonel Robert McCormick’s Wheaton estate — the anguished screams and moans you’ve been hearing for the past few weeks have nothing to do with Halloween. They’ve been emanating from the Colonel’s grave, as he learns that his beloved Chicago Tribune, which was under his leadership the voice of Midwestern Republicanism, has endorsed almost nothing but Democrats this election season.
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Polls open in Illinois as Election Day gets underway
CHICAGO - Polls opened in Illinois Tuesday morning, setting off a decisive Election Day of hotly contested races locally and across the nation. Fifty-one sites across Chicago are welcoming residents to cast their votes until 8 p.m. As of noon, over 417,000 ballots, including early votes, have been cast in...
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
fox32chicago.com
2022 Illinois Midterm Election: Long lines in DuPage County on last day of early voting
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Illinois is in the final hours of early voting before Tuesday's midterm election. Nationwide, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast — that surpasses 2018 levels. Voters are showing up early to the polls, and long lines could be seen Monday afternoon at...
Herald & Review
In waning days of campaign, Republicans target congressional seats in blue Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has become a congressional battleground in the waning days of the 2022 campaign as national Republicans, growing more bullish by the day, expand their map of targeted seats in their quest for the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. This Republican incursion into deep blue...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker denies Bailey’s claim governor planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
Will County parent Christina Clausen and state Sen. Darren Bailey Monday in Oak Brook. Separately, Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield.
We answer your last-minute questions about voting for judges
With the 2022 midterm elections less than a week away and early voting underway, we’re partnering again with WBEZ’s “Curious City” to answer your last-minute questions about how judicial elections work and where you can find more information about the candidates on the upcoming ballot. Senior...
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
