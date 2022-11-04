Tiffany Trump Is Getting Married In Florida Next Week & Here's What We Know About Her Fiancé

Tiffany Trump, the heir of former U.S. President, Donald Trump, is getting married to Michael Boulos on November 12 at her father's lavish Mar-A-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, according to Page Six.

The pair got engaged at the White House Rose Garden and announced it on her father's last day in office, January 19, 2021.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️," her Instagram photo caption reads.

This Trump sibling typically stays under the radar. Her latest social media post was published back in February. Her fiancé isn't much different keeping a lot of his life private. So, we did a deep dive to find out everything we know about him.

Who is Michael Boulos?

Michael Boulos is a Lebanese-Nigerian businessman who has a net worth of $20 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He is the son of Massad Boulos, who runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria.

He got his bachelor's degree from Regent's University London based in England.

What does Michael Boulos do for a living?

Besides being in a billion-dollar family, Boulos has his hands in other companies as well. ​He became the director of Fadoul Group. He's also a business development manager for Royalton Investment, according to The Hill.

How did Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos meet?

Lindsay Lohan has a lot to do with it. The pair were at her beach club in Mykonos, Greece and that's where sparks began to fly.

However, the actress told People Magazine that she wasn't there when they met, but she knows the couple.

The soon-to-be newlyweds will have a pretty packed guest list to fill up Trump's swanky property, and her wedding is expected to be nothing short of glamorous!