Brand New Fajita Joint In Lubbock Offers Big Bags of Frozen Margaritas To-Go
Fajitas Pete's just opened in Lubbock, Texas. I've been snooping around online and the menu looks incredible, but, I think the bag of frozen margaritas to-go is really what's calling my name. The franchise celebrated its grand opening in the hub city a little over a week ago, and so far, customers seem pleased with their experience.
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
Is It Actually Going To Freeze In Lubbock This Week?
Holy smokes! I am so excited! It looks like we have a little bit of frosty weather on the horizon. According to The Weather Channel, the low on Friday is a nipply 27 degrees, followed by a low of 32 degrees on Saturday. It's time to bust out the wood that's been rotting on your back porch since last winter and toss it into your fireplace!
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving
If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
Santa is Coming: Lubbock’s Favorite Free Christmas Event is Back
Get your Christmas cheer ready because Lubbock's Santa Land is back for the 66th year. This free event brings in about 50,000 people to visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its 50ft lit Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, and traditional holiday scenes. This event...
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock Nonprofit Helping the Community to Repurpose old Pumpkins
It's November and by now that Halloween pumpkin you might still have outside your front door is looking even spookier as it dries out. One group is making sure that those pumpkins are not going to waste and given a new life, in the afterlife. The nonprofit organization, Growing Together...
everythinglubbock.com
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
Lubbock Residents Take To Nextdoor To Complain About Self-Checkout
If you have been inside a Walmart or any other growing number of big box stores, you have probably noticed the spread of self-checkout lanes. For years, I have been talking about this on the show as something more and more people will see for a variety of reasons. Some...
FREE PIE! The Easy As Pie Fundraiser Is Coming Back To Lubbock
Thanksgiving isn't very far away now and in just a few weeks families and friends will be gathering together to celebrate. And in Lubbock, some of those celebrations will include pies that they were able to get free from Lubbock's Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie Fundraiser. The...
