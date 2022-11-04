ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom

It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Actually Going To Freeze In Lubbock This Week?

Holy smokes! I am so excited! It looks like we have a little bit of frosty weather on the horizon. According to The Weather Channel, the low on Friday is a nipply 27 degrees, followed by a low of 32 degrees on Saturday. It's time to bust out the wood that's been rotting on your back porch since last winter and toss it into your fireplace!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving

If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident

LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials

Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
LUBBOCK, TX
