1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets
Update: Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers were announced. Check your tickets:. It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.9 billion. The odds of even winning this Powerball Jackpot are 1 in 292 million. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At...
