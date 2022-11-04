ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

sloman
4d ago

Was this article written by the DNC? What a bunch of left wing crap drivel. Author only has a caricature view of conservatives. More fake news from the propagandists our media has become.

NOVA Dude
4d ago

What’s a matter? Are you racist against Asians? Or hateful to the military? Wexton has done nothing for her constituents.

William Hess
4d ago

You know what's a bad pick? Betting on the same lame horse over and over expecting a different result. Vote red.

UV Cavalier Daily

Out-of-state students discuss registration, voting complications nearing Election Day

As Virginians prepare to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, many out-of-state students have reported challenges with the often tedious registration process. With around 33 percent of the University population coming from states other than Virginia, these students face the choice of traveling home to vote, requesting an absentee ballot in their home state or switching their registration to Virginia —- along with uncertainties of registration confirmation.
WUSA

Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
13newsnow.com

How will votes be counted in Virginia? Here are 3 things to know.

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is upon us in Virginia and you may have some questions about how the votes will be counted once the polls close. There are no state-wide races in Virginia this year, but all 11 of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.
The Roanoke Star

Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night

Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
WTOP

2022 Virginia Election Results (Live Updates)

Primary election results will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. WTOP has not included uncontested races on this list. Get the latest election results from Maryland and D.C. Virginia progress. US House. District 2. District 7. District 8. District 10.
Virginia Mercury

Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?

Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org

Virginia oaks in danger

There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
WUSA9

A look back at the competitive and expensive race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District seat

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
