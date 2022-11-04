ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Is Blind' Pair Raven & SK Revealed Their Wedding Finale Thoughts & We Have Questions

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 2 days ago
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is coming to an end soon, but the Netflix reality show has revealed what happens between Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross on their wedding day.

And let's just say it's messy.

Fans were left shocked when Alagbada said "I do not" to Raven Ross in Episode 10, and Ross just revealed that she did not see it coming.

“In some ways, I was definitely shocked. Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” Ross said in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

Ross and Alagbada got engaged during the third season of the Netflix dating show and planned a Nigerian/Western wedding to represent both of their cultures, although Ross' family chose not to be part of it.

In the moments before their decision at the altar, the couple sounded excited to get married and even shared sweet vows to one another.

When it came to saying "I do," Alagbada took a long pause before he said, "I do not." The camera then panned to his mom who looked shocked by his answer.

Alagbada has since reflected on the show via an Instagram post saying the final days of the Netflix experiment "took me on an emotional roller coaster."

“Watching our two different worlds come together in such an unconventional way was no easy feat. The love and support from friends and family was what kept me going, but overall, there wouldn’t be a love story without you. Thank you @pilatesbodyraven for coming on this journey with me," he added.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Alagbada said the couple's relationship was like "merging two different people from two different continents" who tried to make it work.

"I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve. Also, I would’ve had to move, like, four days after we got married and because of where we are at in our relationship, I didn’t think our relationship was ready for that," he said in the interview.

As for whether the couple rekindled their romance after the show, that's yet to be revealed. Hopefully, fans will find out in the reunion episode airing next week.

Based on his Instagram, Alagbada has been attending classes at UC Berkeley in California, as he said he would.

Even if they aren't quite together, it looks like they are on good terms.

Ross expressed love for her former fiancee on her social media account writing, "These final days of the @loveisblindnetflix experiment were some of the best of my life [...] I can't wait to talk about and share more of our story soon."

She also wrote a birthday post for Alagbada on Friday in honor of his birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY. To the best man I know. You have taught me more about love, patience and vulnerability than I could ever articulate. Meeting you in a pod was the biggest blessing and the bond we formed there has changed my life forever. I know this will be your year. Have the best day ever you deserve it," she wrote.

Alagbada also posted a video recently that showed him celebrating his birthday with Ross sitting next to him.

It's unclear when the actual video was taken. Love Is Blind contestants typically keep their IG accounts under control to avoid spoilers during the show.

We'll have to wait until next week to see if the remainder of the couples say "I do."

The finale and reunion episodes of Love Is Blind both air on November 9.

