ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. UMass kickoff time announced

The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn this coming weekend to face Tigers in a must-win contest. The Aggies need victories in three of their final games to be bowl eligible while Auburn also needs to win out to achieve the same thing. While all eyes are understandably on that game, A&M fans now know when they will play the weekend after.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Texas A&M is a mess as is Fisher’s coaching status

The Texas A&M Aggies season had such high expectations coming into the season. They even had the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in February. It was considered to be the best recruiting class in the history of recruiting rankings. And now head coach Jimbo Fisher is battling for his job.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Monday Night Weather Update 11/7

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing”. KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Gospel Fest is less than a week away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

College Station cost of living higher than ever

Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy