Texas A&M vs. UMass kickoff time announced
The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn this coming weekend to face Tigers in a must-win contest. The Aggies need victories in three of their final games to be bowl eligible while Auburn also needs to win out to achieve the same thing. While all eyes are understandably on that game, A&M fans now know when they will play the weekend after.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reflects on disappointing season, names QB1 ahead of Auburn
Texas A&M looked like it was going to have one of the best seasons in the SEC on paper ahead of the year, but that has not come to fruition with head coach Jimbo Fisher taking some heat as the offense has not accomplished what was initially expected. Fisher has...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Texas A&M is a mess as is Fisher’s coaching status
The Texas A&M Aggies season had such high expectations coming into the season. They even had the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in February. It was considered to be the best recruiting class in the history of recruiting rankings. And now head coach Jimbo Fisher is battling for his job.
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing”. KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Texas Currently Has 2 Active Amber Alerts For Missing Teen Girls
This past weekend cell phones across Texas received Amber Alerts as authorities in San Antonio and College Station are seeking help from the public in locating two missing teen girls. Law enforcement in San Antonio is searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl while College Station police are searching for a...
Battalion Texas AM
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
wtaw.com
Observant College Station Hotel Employees Leads To Two Arrests For Stealing Catalytic Converters
Employees at a College Station hotel call police just after three a.m. Saturday morning to report suspicious activity in their parking lot. Officers arrive in time to arrest two Houston area men on charges of stealing catalytic converters. According to the CSPD arrest report, officers also arrived in time to...
