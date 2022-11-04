ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half

Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being ‘Such a Diva’ Ahead of Split, Addressed His Decision Not to Appear on Her Show

Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Luke Bryan’s Mom Has the Best Reaction to His Halloween Costume

Unable to hold back her true thoughts, Luke Bryan’s mom shared the best reaction to him and his wife’s Halloween costumes. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and the country music hitmaker posing in their Finding Nemo Halloween costumes. “Happy Halloween from Nemo and Darla,” she captioned the post.
Ariana Grande Wins Halloween as Jennifer Coolidge in Best in Show

Jennifer Coolidge has some competition. On October 28, Ariana Grande posted several videos of her and her former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the iconic comedy Best in Show, in which Coolidge starred as trophy wife Sherri Ann Cabot. The shot-for-shot takes nail every detail, from wardrobe to set design to impeccable comedic timing.
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More

Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks for New Host of ‘The Daily Show’

The host of CBS‘ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, has named the two candidates he would like to see take over The Daily Show after Trevor Noah makes his departure. Colbert addressed the situation on Thursday’s (October 27) episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, which airs after The Daily Show each Thursday and is executive produced by the late-night host. During his appearance on the show, Colbert was asked who he thought would make a good replacement for the departing Noah.
Megan Fox asks ‘devastatingly handsome’ Machine Gun Kelly to get her pregnant

Megan Fox is looking for another reason to call Machine Gun Kelly “daddy.” The “Jennifer’s Body” star asked her “devastatingly handsome” fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to get her “pregnant” after the rocker posted a thirst trap online. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍,” Fox, 36, commented on photos of the rapper, 32, at the Time 100 Gala. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” In the photos, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) channeled his inner “Game of Thrones” Targaryen character in a sheer, bedazzled corset, latex...
Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
