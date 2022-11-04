Read full article on original website
Quick turnaround for Georgia Southern Eagles, Visit Ragin' Cajuns Thursday night
STATESBORO, Ga. — A quick turnaround for the Georgia Southern Eagles football team (5-4, 2-3) coming off the team's first home loss of the season Saturday afternoon to the South Alabama Jaguars. The Eagles are on the road Thursday night, visiting the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (4-5, 2-4). Georgia Southern has three games left in the regular season, two of which are at Paulson Stadium. The Eagles look to get a win Thursday to become bowl eligible.
Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
South Alabama runs past Georgia Southern 38-31
STATESBORO, Ga. — La'Damian Webb rushed 35 times for a career-high 247 yards and four touchdowns, and South Alabama allowed just seven points in the second half as the Jags rallied for a 38-31 Sun Belt football victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Webb...
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
Tigers slay the Dragons 44-38 in regular season finale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Lane College Dragons 44-38 Saturday afternoon, the final game of the regular season for both squads. The Tigers forced three turnovers leading to 20 points. “Three turnovers and we capitalized. I love it,” said senior defensive end Makenly Newbill who...
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
'Sycamore at the Stadium' baseball camp, former Braves Pitcher Gavin Floyd special guest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 20th annual "Savannah at the Stadium" baseball camp held at Historic Grayson Stadium by organizer Jason Rockwell and the Sycamore Church. Over 45 kids from all ages attended this year's camp to sharpen their skills and have fun with each other. This year's special guest...
Inaugural home opener, Ghost Pirates cruise to a 5-1 win over Swamp Rabbits
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-1 in the team's inaugural home opener at Enmarket arena Saturday night. Fans packed the arena, a sold out event. The first period would be scoreless, however the second would be action packed. Four minutes in, Spencer...
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
Blind since age four, ECHS senior Austin Wegmann found his home in marching band
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County High School Marching Band is made up of roughly 200 members. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a student work as hard as he does,” says ECHS band director Will Alford. As you watch them move and play it...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board
Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
