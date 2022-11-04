STATESBORO, Ga. — A quick turnaround for the Georgia Southern Eagles football team (5-4, 2-3) coming off the team's first home loss of the season Saturday afternoon to the South Alabama Jaguars. The Eagles are on the road Thursday night, visiting the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (4-5, 2-4). Georgia Southern has three games left in the regular season, two of which are at Paulson Stadium. The Eagles look to get a win Thursday to become bowl eligible.

