Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Quick turnaround for Georgia Southern Eagles, Visit Ragin' Cajuns Thursday night

STATESBORO, Ga. — A quick turnaround for the Georgia Southern Eagles football team (5-4, 2-3) coming off the team's first home loss of the season Saturday afternoon to the South Alabama Jaguars. The Eagles are on the road Thursday night, visiting the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (4-5, 2-4). Georgia Southern has three games left in the regular season, two of which are at Paulson Stadium. The Eagles look to get a win Thursday to become bowl eligible.
STATESBORO, GA
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

South Alabama runs past Georgia Southern 38-31

STATESBORO, Ga. — La'Damian Webb rushed 35 times for a career-high 247 yards and four touchdowns, and South Alabama allowed just seven points in the second half as the Jags rallied for a 38-31 Sun Belt football victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Webb...
MOBILE, AL
WJCL

Georgia Southern University showing support for military

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Tigers slay the Dragons 44-38 in regular season finale

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Lane College Dragons 44-38 Saturday afternoon, the final game of the regular season for both squads. The Tigers forced three turnovers leading to 20 points. “Three turnovers and we capitalized. I love it,” said senior defensive end Makenly Newbill who...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County

This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.

