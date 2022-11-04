Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Jimmy Kimmel Is Back as Host for the 95th Oscars
Emmy-winning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The announcement was made by award show veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will...
Danny Pudi Talks ‘Community’ Movie: ‘We’re Pumped’
Community fans are finally getting the “movie” portion of the show’s “six seasons and a movie” promise, and Danny Pudi, who played Abed Nadir in the cult favorite sitcom, is “very excited.”. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Pudi touched on the upcoming big-screen adaptation....
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers. During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it...
Ask Matt: ABC’s Less-than-‘Wonder’ful Scheduling, ‘Good Fight’ Endgame, ‘Vampire’ Love
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot
After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?. Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY...
ABC Midseason 2023 Schedule: All-‘Rookie’ Night, ‘Will Trent,’ Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More
ABC has revealed its upcoming midseason 2023 slate of programming, including new series premieres like Will Trent, alongside the return of some of your favorites like The Rookie that’s scheduled for a new night and time. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are slated to arrive January 3, now airing January 3 at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.
Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Reunite, Admit MTV Exaggerated Their Feud
Fans of the 2004 MTV reality hit Laguna Beach may be surprised to hear just how fake the feud was between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Appearing on Cavallari’s podcast with co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, Back to the Beach, the trio talked about the love triangle that was at the center of the series, and just the network played up this faux dispute.
