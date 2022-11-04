Fans of the 2004 MTV reality hit Laguna Beach may be surprised to hear just how fake the feud was between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Appearing on Cavallari’s podcast with co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, Back to the Beach, the trio talked about the love triangle that was at the center of the series, and just the network played up this faux dispute.

14 HOURS AGO