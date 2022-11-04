HURON —The pairings have been set announced for the SoDak 16, which will be held Tuesday, in Class A and Class B volleyball. Miller, which is the second seed in Class A with a 31-2 record, will face No. 15 Groton Area at 5:30 p.m., at the James Valley Christian gym in Huron.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO