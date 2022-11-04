Read full article on original website
Larry W. Berwick, 63
LACONIA — Larry “Ladd” Berwick, 63, a long-time resident of Laconia, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home with family by his side, after a six month battle with cancer. Larry commented recently that his daughter Amanda was his “personal nurse” and this was true!
Humane Society starts classes in manners, obedience training for people and dogs
LACONIA — It’s a dog’s heaven and a dog lover’s paradise when both species can communicate easily. Through her canine education classes starting Tuesday night at the New Hampshire Humane Society, Lisa Caputo of Belmont, who has worked with dogs and humans for 20 years, hopes to raise the level of companionship and mutual understanding.
Powerhouse to hold auditions for 2023 productions
LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.
Irwin
LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is a supporter of The Greater Lakes Region Children's A…
George R. Randall, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80. George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
Robert Berthelette
GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — It is with great sorrow that the Berthelette family shares the passing of Robert Berthelette of Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire), after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed on October 19, 2022, with loved ones by his side at home, with a beautiful view of the Santa Rita Mountain Range, which he loved.
The End of an Era as Beloved Dover, NH, Coffee Shop Changes Ownership
Adelle's Coffee shop in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, is ending its 14-=year run. I can hear my friends now, crying in their coffee cups. 4.5 thousand followers of Adelle's on Facebook can't be wrong. Local coffee shops are a community of people enjoying delicious sandwiches and cakes, but most importantly,...
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Harry B. Blinn, 85
CONCORD — Harry B. Blinn, 85, of West Parish Road, Concord, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred Burritt and Julia Marcella (Nichols) Blinn. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of RCA Institutes class of 1956. Harry and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Belknap Point Motel in Gilford for over 20 years.
Robert E. King, 69
GILMANTON — Robert "Bob" Edward King, 69, of Elm Street, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Robert was born on March, 1, 1953, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Madeline Louis King.
Invisible homelessness: Homeless youth in Manchester
One of the major – and ongoing – problems in our city is homelessness. We see homeless camps everywhere – we see them in the parks, (particularly Veterans Park, but also other downtown area parks such as Victory and Bronstein. I’ve even seen a couple of homeless individuals setting up camp at Lafayette Park, next to CMC here on the West Side), we see homeless camps along the river, in the woods near residential areas, and in the business district along Elm Street (mostly at night and in the early morning). I was actually at a drive-up ATM of my bank and saw a homeless person sleeping on the corner of the building, seemingly sheltering themself from the wind. Seeing the homeless is part of urban life – it shouldn’t be and there are some who are trying to help – but unfortunately, homelessness is currently a reality, especially in urban areas.
Bank of New Hampshire donates emergency response cargo trailer to Partnership for Public Health
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $8,000 to the Partnership for Public Health for the purchase of an emergency response cargo trailer. Partnership for Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of our public health region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. The primary role of the organization is to convene stakeholders, facilitate discussion and develop plans to reduce disease and promote broad-based community health.
Downtown residential proposals highlight Thursday’s Planning Board meeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Two downtown proposals were front and center at the Manchester Planning Board on Thursday night as the demand for housing continues to fuel new apartments in the city’s central business district. Representatives of a proposed 55-unit development at 80 Merrimack St. was the first of...
Bob Giuda: Without Ploszaj, Gunstock would have gone out of business
In the firestorm of disinformation that’s become the norm in today’s political campaigns, a letter I wrote that was published in The Sun is being used by democrats to smear a good Belknap County representatives who did not pursue the scorched-earth campaign of those who orchestrated the Gunstock Mountain Resort debacle.
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
Job post seeking ‘attractive’ candidates for ‘anti-woke’ restaurant stirs controversy
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A downtown restaurant is facing criticism following controversial Facebook posts seeking to hire a new bartender. SoHo Bistro and Lounge, located on Old Granite Street, said that applicants must be “attractive” and “thin” if they did not have experience and referred to itself as an “anti-woke” business.
