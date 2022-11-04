ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Smiley69
4d ago

He didn't want to see a huge water park happen because him and the aldermen wasn't gonna make any money off of it. So they voted against it. It's always about them first then the people. Its like that all the way to the white house. They get rich off the people

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
vicksburgnews.com

Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years

Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Please replace the release dated November 4th, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
CANTON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab

Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Convention Center announces Events Manager promotion

The Vicksburg Convention Center announced a recent promotion on Saturday in a press release. The Vicksburg Convention Center is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Rather from Event Coordinator to Events Manager. Erin Southard said, “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed...
VICKSBURG, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing

Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
CLINTON, MS

