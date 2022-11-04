Read full article on original website
Smiley69
4d ago
He didn't want to see a huge water park happen because him and the aldermen wasn't gonna make any money off of it. So they voted against it. It's always about them first then the people. Its like that all the way to the white house. They get rich off the people
WAPT
Thompson, Flowers square up for rematch to represent Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippians are voting Tuesday for candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the race for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson is facing Republican challenger Brian Flowers. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the...
WLBT
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on...
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
WLBT
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
vicksburgnews.com
Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years
Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
WAPT
Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Please replace the release dated November 4th, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
WLBT
Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
Jackson Free Press
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Convention Center announces Events Manager promotion
The Vicksburg Convention Center announced a recent promotion on Saturday in a press release. The Vicksburg Convention Center is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Rather from Event Coordinator to Events Manager. Erin Southard said, “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed...
pelahatchienews.com
Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing
Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
vicksburgnews.com
Jackson man sentenced to 20 years for assault on federal law enforcement officer
A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal law enforcement officer, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on Nov. 2, in U.S. District Court...
Comments / 5